Phil Foden spotted watching Shrewsbury Town's Papa John's Trophy clash with Stockport

By Jonny Drury

Manchester City and England star Phil Foden has swapped the bright lights of the Premier League for the Papa John's Trophy and Shrewsbury Town.

Phil Foden was in the stands at Edgeley Park
The City homegrown star, fresh from Sunday's defeat to Liverpool, has been spotted in the stands at Stockport County for the clash with Steve Cotterill's side.

Foden, who is Stockport born, was spotted in the main stand at Edgeley Park for the clash between the League Two and League One sides.

Salop went into the game with a youthful looking side - with the club already stating they were going to use it as a development competition.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

