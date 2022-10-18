Phil Foden spotted watching Shrewsbury Town's Papa John's Trophy clash with Stockport

Phil Foden was in the stands at Edgeley Park

The City homegrown star, fresh from Sunday's defeat to Liverpool, has been spotted in the stands at Stockport County for the clash with Steve Cotterill's side.

Foden, who is Stockport born, was spotted in the main stand at Edgeley Park for the clash between the League Two and League One sides.

A phrase I was not expecting to say tonight. Phil Foden is down below the press box. #Salop — Ollie Westbury (@Ollie_Westbury) October 18, 2022