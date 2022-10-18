EFL Trophy: Stockport 1-0 Shrewsbury - Report

Tom Bloxham of Shrewsbury Town and Ryan Croasdale of Stockport County (AMA)

A goal in the first half from Ryan Johnson was enough to give the home side the lead inside two minutes.

And they continued to probe the Town defence having several chances to add to their goal in the first 45 minutes with Shrews offering little threat going forward.

The second period was much more of a contest, the hosts still looked dangerous but Salop had their share of efforts on goal.

Bloxham had a powerful shot saved, and another of his efforts crashed against the crossbar.

Perhaps Town's biggest chance of the game fell to Ryan Bowman after he was played through on goal by O'Brien, but his effort was saved.

But it was not enough to find the net and it finished 1-0.

Aiden O'Brien of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

The intrigue before the game was what kind of a team Salop would line up with.

They have previously used the competition as a development opportunity, giving young players from the academy the opportunity to gain some valuable first-team football, and giving a few first-teamers some important minutes.

But on this occasion, they selected a stronger team than expected.

Aiden O'Brien got his first start of the season in a front four that also contained Tom Bloxham, Rob Street and Ryan Bowman.

It was great to see O'Brien get his first start for Town.

Josh Barlow and Charlie Caton played in midfield two, in front of a very young back four containing Josh Bailey, who has been training with the first-team since the injury to George Nurse.

Kade Craig made another start in this competition alongside Declan Hutchings with Nana Owusu at right back.

Harry Burgoyne, who played in Town's League One fixtures at Cheltenham and the Meadow versus MK Dons, played in between the posts - and was captain.

The bench for Town was full of homegrown talent with Jaden Bevan, who is 19, the eldest.

And it was the worst possible start for Town as they fell behind inside the opening two minutes conceding from a set piece.

Tom Bloxham of Shrewsbury Town and Calum MacDonald of Stockport County (AMA)

The ball was whipped under the bar, and Stockport centre-back Ryan Johnson won the header nodding it into Town's net.

And the home side kept pushing, almost scoring another shortly after when Connor Evans headed over from close range after a good ball in from Ollie Crankshaw.

The first 20 minutes was all Stockport, with Town offering very little threat going forward, the home side were just more physical.

Burgoyne was forced into a smart save from Croasdale's ambitious effort from just outside the box, and just after Connor Jennings turned a cross just wide.

Owusu was forced into a brilliant goal-saving block just before the half-hour mark.

A ball came in from the right, and after a scramble, the youngster managed to block Jennings' effort and stop him from doubling the home side's lead.

It was a tough half for Town, and even though they did improve going into the last 10 minutes of the half they were lucky to only be one goal behind.

Owusu was the standout for Town, and he created their only sight of goal in the first 45 minutes, turning well away from the defender and putting in a nice ball into the box with his weaker foot.

But there was nobody in the box to apply the finishing touches.

Shrewsbury were brighter after the interval.

Bloxham saw more of the ball in forward areas - first - he got at the fullback and crossed into the box for Bowman.

But the forward was unable to direct his header on goal.

Nana Owusu of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

And then he charged into the box and unleashed a powerful shot which was saved well by Ben Hinchliffe.

It was much better from Shrews after the break, they were matching their hosts for physicality.

Stockport still had chances to score.

They went close when Jennings turned behind a corner, and Owusu did well to clear a dangerous cross to the back post.

Akil Wright missed a wonderful chance for Stockport to finish the game off.

A cross was flicked on to Wright at the back post, and his header from just a couple of yards out went over the bar.

Tom Bloxham of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

With 10 minutes remaining, Ryan Bowman missed a golden opportunity to grab an equaliser after a brilliant run from O'Brien.

He played Bowman in on goal but his effort was tame and it was a comfortable take for the keeper.

With little normal time left Bloxham used brilliant skill to get himself half a yard of space before unleashing a powerful shot.

His effort dipped and cannoned into the crossbar when Hinchliffe was all at sea.

Town: Burgoyne, Owusu (Hernes 85mins) , Hutchings, Craig, Bailey, Caton (Watts 85mins), Barlow, Bloxham, O'Brien, Street, Bowman.

Subs: Bevan, Watts, Antal, Collins, Etienne, Hernes, Peternoster.

Stockport: Hinchliffe, Wright, Palmer, Evans, Crankshaw, Johnson, Brown, Croasdale (C.Johnson 63 mins), Newby, MacDonald, Jennings.