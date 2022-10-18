Aiden O’Brien could join Shrewsbury kids in Trophy tie

Aiden O'Brien of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Steve Cotterill and his coaching staff have used the competition as an opportunity to give youth a chance and rest some of his first-team regulars who are playing week in and week out.

Even though results have not been ideal for Salop, there have been huge positives to the fixtures.

The coaching staff and fans have learnt more about Town’s youngsters, Travis Hernes is a great example with his brilliant goal against Wolves Under-21s.

Similarly, Cotterill said last week that without the competition he would not have known what Josh Bailey was capable of, with the 18-year-old finding himself in two league squads, with the injury to George Nurse.

The competition has also served as a great opportunity for Town’s injured players to get minutes as they work their way back into first-team contention. Elliott Bennett played 82 minutes in the game against Port Vale to help get him back to match fitness, and he is now making a vital contribution to Town’s impressive league form.

This game could give an opportunity to Aiden O’Brien, Town’s marquee signing in the summer, the chance to make his first start for the club as he continues to work his way back to full fitness.

He is recovering from a minor hip operation and still searching for his first Town goal – the forward did not come off the bench at the weekend in a frantic fixture on the Lancashire coast against Fleetwood.

Getting the former Sunderland man some minutes will be important as Town have some difficult fixtures coming up.

The game provides other players, such as Tom Bloxham, Ryan Bowman Kade Craig, Charlie Caton and Josh Barlow – who have been in various first-team squads – the chance to get some playing time so they are sharp when required by the Town boss.