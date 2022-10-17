Fleetwood 0 Shrewsbury 1 - Player Ratings

Elliott Bennett of Shrewsbury Town and Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Marko Marosi

Back fit and back in the team, the gloveman did not have much to do, but what he did have, he did well.

Realiable 6

Chey Dunkley

Dominated Fleetwood’s forward Callum Morton all afternoon, won several important headers and challenges.

Immense 8

Tom Flanagan

Flanagan returned to the starting XI after his one-match suspension, and was a boost to the Town backline.

Steady 6

Taylor Moore

Made one brilliant clearance off the line in the second half, but in general he has looked assured while filling in at centre-back.

Pivitol 7

Elliott Bennett

Was not as effective going forward as he has been, but he stuck to his task well when Fleetwood came forward in the second half.

Quiet 6

Jordan Shipley

Almost scored a brilliant goal in the final 10 minutes, put in some good crosses and was threatening on the left.

Creative 7

Luke Leahy

Could have scored on a few occasions missing one great chance in the first half, but helped guide Town to victory in the second half.

Committed 7

Carl Winchester

The midfielder covered every blade of grass and was instrumental in breaking up play, forming a good partnership with Leahy.

Busy 7

TOM bayliss

The attacking midfielder showed the moment of real quality that was the difference between the two teams, he has had a great start to the season.

Quality 8

rekeil Pyke

Would have liked to have scored when Leahy put him through, but he competed well against some of Fleetwood’s big defenders throughout.

Resilient 6

Christian Saydee

Did brilliantly in the build-up to the goal, but had to go off at half-time with a bad foot. Salop will hope it is nothing serious.

Unlucky 6

Substitutes