Fleetwood 0 Shrewsbury 1 - Player Ratings

Marko Marosi
Back fit and back in the team, the gloveman did not have much to do, but what he did have, he did well.
Realiable 6
Chey Dunkley
Dominated Fleetwood’s forward Callum Morton all afternoon, won several important headers and challenges.
Immense 8
Tom Flanagan
Flanagan returned to the starting XI after his one-match suspension, and was a boost to the Town backline.
Steady 6
Taylor Moore
Made one brilliant clearance off the line in the second half, but in general he has looked assured while filling in at centre-back.
Pivitol 7
Elliott Bennett
Was not as effective going forward as he has been, but he stuck to his task well when Fleetwood came forward in the second half.
Quiet 6
Jordan Shipley
Almost scored a brilliant goal in the final 10 minutes, put in some good crosses and was threatening on the left.
Creative 7
Luke Leahy
Could have scored on a few occasions missing one great chance in the first half, but helped guide Town to victory in the second half.
Committed 7
Carl Winchester
The midfielder covered every blade of grass and was instrumental in breaking up play, forming a good partnership with Leahy.
Busy 7
TOM bayliss
The attacking midfielder showed the moment of real quality that was the difference between the two teams, he has had a great start to the season.
Quality 8
rekeil Pyke
Would have liked to have scored when Leahy put him through, but he competed well against some of Fleetwood’s big defenders throughout.
Resilient 6
Christian Saydee
Did brilliantly in the build-up to the goal, but had to go off at half-time with a bad foot. Salop will hope it is nothing serious.
Unlucky 6
Substitutes
Street 7 (for Saydee, 45); Bowman 6 (for Pyke, 72); Subs not used: Burgoyne, O’Brien, Bloxham, Caton, Bailey.