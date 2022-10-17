FA Cup first round draw: Shrewsbury host York City

FA Cup

Steve Cotterill's men will be strong favourites at the Montgomery Waters Meadow vs National League opposition.

Town have started the League One season well and will be hoping for another good cup run having made it to the third round or better in each of the past five seasons.

It's been a very profitable competition for the club having faced the likes of Liverpool, Wolves, Southampton and West Ham United.

Salop last welcomed York back in League Two in 2015, with the home side running out 1-0 winners.

Meanwhile Wrexham and Chester could be set for a huge cross-border grudge match if both sides win their respective fourth qualifying round replays.

Wrexham face Blyth Spartans tonight while Chester face off against Oldham.

Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have gone one record stating the Red Dragons would never lose to Chester when they took over the club in 2020.

First round ties will take place across the weekend of Saturday November 5 and Sunday November 6.