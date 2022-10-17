Aiden O’Brien primed for Shrewsbury debut

Tom Bayliss of Shrewsbury Town celebrates with his team mates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0. (AMA)

The forward was one of Salop’s marquee signings in the summer – but he has struggled with injuries since he joined only making three appearances – all of which have come as a second-half substitute.

But the 29-year-old is in line for his first start of the season this week when Shrews head to Lancashire for the second time in four days.

Speaking after Town’s victory at Fleetwood Steve Cotterill confirmed the game would be another opportunity for their youngsters, and for those who have not had many minutes.

“Yes. We will shuffle the team around on Tuesday,” the boss said when asked if O’Brien was likely to feature.

“It will be a young team again, with a sprinkling of the boys who were substitutes and the boys who have not had 90 minutes for a while.

“I didn’t think Saturday was an ideal game to be chucking on Aiden, in a game like it was. “I really did not think that was ideal.”

Meanwhile, Tom Bayliss scored his second goal in as many games at Fleetwood.

The attacking midfielder has really found his feet in recent weeks helping to either set up or score several goals.

And after signing in the summer he has admitted he is really enjoying his football and playing week in and week out for Salop.

“That’s why I came here,” said Bayliss. “The gaffer said to me when I came here that I would play, and he knows my qualities.

“I have been working really hard with him, and I’m really enjoying my football again;

“That’s all you can ask for as a footballer, and I’m really happy at the moment.”

And the former Coventry City man thinks that after a slow start to the season, Town are starting to gel.

“Obviously, it took us a little bit of time to get going, but now things are clicking,” Bayliss continued.

“I am playing with a lot of confidence at the moment, which the gaffer has given me, and I think the lads have really gelled in recent times.

“We have a really good squad in there, and we could possibly do something special this season so we are obviously buzzing with Saturday.”

The 23-year-old says he wants Salop to strive to be further up the table this campaign rather than looking down it.

He said: “We don’t want to be looking down this season.

“We want to be looking up, and to get ourselves into joint sixth is really positive for us.

“Now we need to maintain that as we have a tough week coming up next week.