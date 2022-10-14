Notification Settings

Shrewsbury appoint new coaches to Academy

Shrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Shrewsbury Town Academy have added two new coaches to their ranks.

Sunset at the Montgomery Waters Meadow, home stadium of Shrewsbury Town.

Dan Reece is Salop’s new youth development phase coach, while Callum Reeves will take up a position as a new strength and conditioning coach.

Reece said: “I’m the new YDP [youth development phase] coach and that goes from under-12s to under-16s which means I get to see a lot of players in the academy. I oversee all of those age groups but I’m mostly with the under-15s and under-16s.

“Now, we have staff who we didn’t have before. We have two volunteer coaches for each age group which allows me to bounce around the under-12s, 13s and 14s a bit more which is really good. It gives me a better overview of the players within the academy.

“My goal is to get the players to become scholars and then hopefully into the first team.”

Reeves added: “I’m really really excited about the role.

“My job is to get the lads physically prepared and that’ll be all the way through the academy from under-9s to under-18s.

“You can see when you watch us play that we play an aggressive pressing style [of football], and it’s my job to give the lads the physical ability to go and do that and do it successfully.”

