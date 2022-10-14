Fleetwood v Shrewsbury: Town looking to replicate home form on travels

Julien Dacosta of Shrewsbury Town and Janoi Donacien of Ipswich Town.

Salop sit ninth in the table on 18 points after 12 league fixtures.

It has been a great start to the season for Steve Cotterill’s men.

This time last year Shrews had just eight points and were sitting inside the relegation zone.

But their form at Montgomery Waters Meadow has been exemplary of late – which leaves Steve Cotterill’s side trailing sixth-placed Barnsley by just two points.

Town have won the last three home games on the bounce, despite disruptions which have made preparations for games difficult for the Shrewsbury boss.

They have been desperately unlucky with injuries – both Daniel Udoh and George Nurse have been ruled out for the season after rupturing their ACLs.

But other players have also had more minor injuries to get over which has made Cotterill’s team selection challenging at times.

This weekend, Cotterill will have to make late calls on the likes of Marko Marosi, who has been out with a finger injury, and Julien Dacosta, who has a slight groin problem.

Matthew Pennington hobbled off in Town’s victory last weekend, but Cotterill has revealed the defender’s injury is not as bad as first thought – but it remains to be seen if he will be fit enough to be in the squad that takes on the Cod Army.

Town looked vulnerable from set-pieces last weekend in Pennington’s absence but the return of Tom Flanagan after a one-match suspension will be a much-needed bonus.

Salop have lost their last two away games so they will be looking to put that right when they head up to Lancashire.

The hosts have also had a steady start to their League One campaign and sit just a couple of places below Town in 12th position.

They are managed by Scott Brown, a former Celtic player who featured more than 400 times for the Scottish champions.

This is Brown’s first full-time job in management. After leaving Celtic he moved to Aberdeen where he became assistant manager while still playing, but he retired earlier this year and took on the role as Fleetwood boss.

His side are hard to beat. They have only lost twice so far and that was in tight games against Barnsley and Port Vale, while also gaining seven draws

The 1-0 defeat to Barnsley is the only time they have lost at Highbury Stadium in the league this campaign, they also lost to Everton by the same score in Carabao Cup.

Salop fans can expect a tight game, with Brown’s team only managing to score on 11 occasions.