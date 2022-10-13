Josh Bailey has 'earned' his Shrewsbury first team squad spot

Josh Bailey of Shrewsbury Town.

The youngster played 90 minutes in Town’s 4-0 defeat to Vale in the Papa John’s Trophy last month, and he was an unused substitute in the victory over MK Dons on Saturday.

And the Town boss says even though it is hard when Town are being beaten, there is something to be gained from giving the youngsters a go – as it allows him to learn about what they can do.

“Maybe we can look back at those games against Port Vale when he ends up playing against a very experienced right-wing-back and competing very well,” he said.

“Even though there is a sufferance period in those EFL Trophy games I would never have known if I could have brought him on if I had not put him on in that game.

“All of the youngsters conduct themselves well when they come and train with us.

“There is always a pathway for them to come and train with the first team.”

The 20-year-old also got through 67 minutes against Wolves Under-21s in the previous round of the competition, before he was substituted. And Cotterill said he was in the squad based on ‘merit’.

He said: “Josh was a sub on merit, and maybe if something would have been not right with Jordan Shipley, he might have found himself on the pitch.

“I am pleased for him, he is a great lad.

“He is really quiet, so I deliberately talk to him a lot. So he talks back to me.

“He is very very quiet, it is not just with me. He is quick and strong, and he is a lovely lad. We just need to make him a bit more horrible.

“Even though it is tough to sit through it when we are getting beat you find a couple you would never have known you had.”

Meanwhile, Tom Flanagan has said Town’s defenders have set themselves a target of how many clean sheets they want to keep this season.

“We want to be the group that achieves the most clean sheets and concedes the least goals. That would be brilliant.

“We want as many clean sheets as possible.