Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Steve Cotterill praises Shrewsbury striker Rob Street's work ethic

By Ollie WestburyShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Steve Cotterill says Rob Street’s work ethic in training was the reason behind him replacing the injured Matthew Pennington at the weekend.

Rob Street of Shrewsbury Town and Adedeji Oshilaja of Burton Albion.
Rob Street of Shrewsbury Town and Adedeji Oshilaja of Burton Albion.

The 21-year-old came on in the first half to partner Christian Saydee in a front two for the first time.

And the Shrewsbury Town boss Cotterill says it was the attitude the forward showed to training that got him on the pitch.

He said: “I did pull him and say you were really close this week.

“Because the Rob Street I saw was the hungry one that came through the door the very first week.

“I don’t know whether sometimes with young players it can affect them if they are not in the starting line-up.

“I felt as though he dipped a little bit.

“He is still only a young boy, when he did come on he did really well.

Street replaced Pennington after the defender picked up a groin injury.

The Crystal Palace loanee had not seen many minutes of late since his start against Exeter more than three weeks ago.

And Cotterill is urging the youngster to maintain those standards as he looks to force his way into the starting XI.

“I am hoping he remembers this week and the work and the effort he put in, because that is what got him on the pitch what

he did in training,” he continued.

“It was a tricky one because Rob could have easily started the

game.”

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News