Shrewsbury Town expecting a quiet January window

Shrewsbury Town Chief Executive Brian Caldwell spoke to the Shropshire Star on a number of topics

In 2022 they brought in four players during the winter transfer market, including defender Tom Flanagan.

And in 2021 they brought in seven players – including Matthew Pennington from Everton and David Davis from Birmingham.

But Salop’s CEO has said Town may not be in a position to bring in as many players this time around.

“January is a more difficult market as you only have 31 days,” he said. “It tends to be one of those markets where we might not be able to do the same numbers as what has happened in previous Januaries, if I am honest.

“I am hoping we are where we are just now or better (in the league) and maybe we don’t need to change that much. There have been so many players come in over the last two seasons that we have got a reasonably strong squad.”

And Caldwell said it may depend upon whether they can hold on to the players they have signed on loan from Premier League clubs.

“A lot might depend on the loans we have coming in,” he continued. “And if we can keep them for the full season.

“One of the Premier League rules is we have to have a recall clause in January, so you are always slightly concerned. People say ‘why do you put a recall clause in?’ and you have to because of the Premier League regulations.”

n Quantity or quality