Brave Leahy and Silky Bayliss: Shrewsbury 2-1 MK Dons - player ratings

Tom Bayliss of Shrewsbury Town.

Harry Burgoyne

The keeper hardly touched the ball throughout the 90 minutes, apart from one save in the second half.

Quiet 6

Matthew Pennington

Made one crucial header when the score was at 1-0, but he picked up a groin injury before the break and had to be replaced. A blow for him and Town.

Unlucky 6

Chey Dunkley

The defender has been one of Town’s best performers this season, and it was no different here. He struggled to deal with one bouncing ball, but Leahy got around to make the block..

Consistent 7

Taylor Moore

Playing in a back three rather than his usual midfield role, he looked more assured and made one or two important interceptions.

Promising 7

Elliott Bennett

Had the option to shoot from range in the first half, but used all his experience to play in Bayliss instead – and he fired home. His quality is invaluable for Town.

Good 7

Jordan Shipley

Good afternoon’s work for Shipley, got an important goal to double Town’s lead and put in a couple of good crosses which looked really threatening.

Versatile 7

Carl Winchester

The midfielder has pace and gets around the pitch well, he is also calm on the ball. He did well sniffing out danger and breaking up play.

Energetic 6

LUKE LEAHY

The skipper showed great character to even play as he was a doubt for the game with an elbow injury. Made a great block in the second half which clearly hurt.

Brave 8

Tom bayliss

A calm finish for his goal and another good performance. He carries the ball well and is a real threat for Town.

Silky 8

Christian Saydee

MK Dons could not cope with the forwards strength in the first half. He was key to Salop’s impressive display. Looks to be an excellent addition.

Powerful 7

Rekeil Pyke

Linked up well with Saydee initially, moved to wing-back and did well there too.

Steady 6

SUBStitutes