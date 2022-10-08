Steve Cotterill: Shrewsbury should have scored more in MK Dons win

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town.

Tom Bayliss and Jordan Shipley scored in the first half to give Town a two-goal advantage at the interval.

But they did suffer an injury setback in the first period when Matthew Pennington had to come off with a problem with his right leg.

After the break, the Dons got one back when former Shrewsbury player Zak Jules nodded in from a set play.

But their chances of overturning the two-goal deficit were dashed moments later when Dawson Devoy was sent off for a bad tackle on Shipley.

Salop put in a much better display than at Cheltenham last weekend, and Cotterill believes his side could have scored more.

He said: "We could have been three or four goals up.

"And it should have been three or four nil by halftime.

"We had total command of that game.

"2-0 is a tricky scoreline, whatever team you're playing against.

"The ten minutes towards the end of the game they have nothing to lose then.

"You know if they're getting beat 2-1 you may as well get beat 3-1 trying to score another goal.

"They are still a good team whether they have 10 men or eleven men it makes no difference.

"And the two goals that we scored should really have been four."

"Because we lose Matthew Pennington, we lost someone who heads the ball well.

"Every time they got a corner, I was a little bit nervous because they have got some big boys crashing in there.

"I was hoping we were going to get away with it, but corners were always going to be an issue for us.

"I suppose I have to be thankful that it only bit us once today because they would've had more corners than us, and we had to deal with them."

Matthew Pennington has started every league game for Town so far this season - so it was a huge blow for the side when he came off.

But they shuffleSteve Cotterill believes his side should have scored more goals in their victory over MK Dons 2-1 at the Meadow.

Tom Bayliss and Jordan Shipley scored in the first half to give Town a two-goal advantage at the interval.

But they did suffer an injury setback in the first period when Matthew Pennington had to come off with a problem with his right leg.

After the break, the Dons got one back when former Shrewsbury player Zak Jules nodded in from a set play.

But their chances of overturning the two-goal deficit were dashed moments later when Dawson Devoy was sent off for a bad tackle on Shipley.

Salop put in a much better display than at Cheltenham last weekend, and Cotterill believes his side could have scored more.

He said: "We could have been three or four goals up.

"And it should have been three or four nil by halftime.

"We had total command of that game.

"2-0 is a tricky scoreline, whatever team you're playing against.

"The ten minutes towards the end of the game they have nothing to lose then.

"You know if they're getting beat 2-1 you may as well get beat 3-1 trying to score another goal.

"They are still a good team whether they have 10 men or eleven men it makes no difference.

"And the two goals that we scored should really have been four."

"Because we lose Matthew Pennington, we lost someone who heads the ball well.

"Every time they got a corner, I was a little bit nervous because they have got some big boys crashing in there.

"I was hoping we were going to get away with it, but corners were always going to be an issue for us.

"I suppose I have to be thankful that it only bit us once today because they would've had more corners than us, and we had to deal with them."

Matthew Pennington has started every league game for Town so far this season - so it was a huge blow for the side when he came off.

But they shuffled the pack and adapted well.

And after the match Cotterill revealed Pennington was suffering from a problem with his groin.

He continued: "It felt like a sharp pain in his groin.

"So I don't know quite know where we are with that one until we get to look at it.

"Sometimes groin pain and all that can come from your back, and it can be referred.

"But I don't I genuinely don't know the answer to that at this moment in time."d the pack and adapted well.

And after the match Cotterill revealed Pennington was suffering from a problem with his groin.

He continued: "It felt like a sharp pain in his groin.

"So I don't know quite know where we are with that one until we get to look at it.

"Sometimes groin pain and all that can come from your back, and it can be referred.