Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shrewsbury's Tom Flanagan learning from the best

By Ollie WestburyShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Tom Flanagan believes tips and advice he learns on international duty with Northern Ireland can benefit his club performances.

Tom Flanagan of Shrewsbury Town and Josh March of Forest Green Rovers (AMA)
Tom Flanagan of Shrewsbury Town and Josh March of Forest Green Rovers (AMA)

The defender recently returned from a period playing for Northern Ireland, where he featured in a win over Kosovo and a 3-1 defeat to Greece.

In both games, he played alongside Leicester City defender Jonny Evans – something the Salop man believes only benefits his game.

He said: “There has been lots (I’ve learned), and that is down to the players I play with when I go away.

“I’ve just played two games with Jonny Evans, and if I can be 10 per cent behind him playing-wise that would be incredible.

“So I learn from him and other people who have played at the top level – there are little things you pick up.

“The style is different to League One. There isn’t a lot of tackling on the continent, they aren’t a fan of that, so there is an adjustment when you come back and have someone running at you trying to clatter you.

“On the continent, they are just waiting for you to give the ball away, like you have it we have it so that is the main adjustment.

“I take back positional things that a new set of eyes will see.

“We have a new assistant manager, and he picked up things that he sees in my game that someone else might not see, or want to say.

“But I’ll not come back and say, ‘why don’t we do this and that’, because people play their own game ultimately.”

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News