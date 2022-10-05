Shrewsbury's Tom Flanagan learning from the best

Tom Flanagan of Shrewsbury Town and Josh March of Forest Green Rovers (AMA)

The defender recently returned from a period playing for Northern Ireland, where he featured in a win over Kosovo and a 3-1 defeat to Greece.

In both games, he played alongside Leicester City defender Jonny Evans – something the Salop man believes only benefits his game.

He said: “There has been lots (I’ve learned), and that is down to the players I play with when I go away.

“I’ve just played two games with Jonny Evans, and if I can be 10 per cent behind him playing-wise that would be incredible.

“So I learn from him and other people who have played at the top level – there are little things you pick up.

“The style is different to League One. There isn’t a lot of tackling on the continent, they aren’t a fan of that, so there is an adjustment when you come back and have someone running at you trying to clatter you.

“On the continent, they are just waiting for you to give the ball away, like you have it we have it so that is the main adjustment.

“I take back positional things that a new set of eyes will see.

“We have a new assistant manager, and he picked up things that he sees in my game that someone else might not see, or want to say.