Dave Edwards: George Nurse’s long-term injury is a huge blow for Shrewsbury

George Nurse (AMA)

Nurse has been one of Shrewsbury’s best performers so far this season, just as he was last campaign.

With Dan Udoh also being out with the same injury, it is rare for that to happen to two members of your squad, especially for two individuals who played so many times for Salop together last year.

The news would have affected the group as well.

As a fellow professional, it is always the injury everyone dreads the news of.

Personally, for George, every player knows that when you get an ACL injury, it is going to be a tough process to get your head around, with you being out for such a long time.

He will be hoping to be able to come back in the best shape possible. You really do feel for him.

I am sure he would have known there was a possibility it would have been that injury, but when the news comes through, it hits the whole group not just the player, and think there might have been a bit of a hangover from that going into the game for Shrewsbury as well.

It was no surprise it was a little bit flat, and I do not think either team really deserved to win.

Cheltenham’s Alfie May, who is a bit of a sharpshooter was the difference, and apart from those two moments on either side of half-time the game was a bit of a non-event.

The game management, especially away from home, is what will probably disappoint Steve Cotterill the most. His side conceding just before half-time is criminal, and then obviously again just after the break, the game is gone. The manner of the goals was disappointing too. The first is from a long throw, and with the second goal, there were enough bodies in the box to clear that ball.

But May ghosted in from a deeper position, and no-one really got close enough to challenge.

Salop’s injury problems have potentially balanced themselves out a little bit. It is good to see the return of Aiden O’Brien to the matchday squad along with Julien Dacosta.