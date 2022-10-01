Steve Cotterill hails responses from Shrewsbury Town players

Tom Bayliss of Shrewsbury Town.

Bayliss and Shipley have impressed Salop fans at times this season with their displays – and after the win over Forest Green last month Cotterill said he wanted to see more consistency from the pair.

They both impressed last week in the win over Burton Albion, as did the Salop front line after Cotterill stated before the game that he needed to see more out of some of them.

And the Shrews boss was delighted to see a response to his calls on both counts.

“I expected Bayliss and Shipley to have a relationship,” said Cotterill. “Last week you saw that great pass and you say, that is a great pass and I do too, but really that is what I am looking for.

“We work on things but that is one they do naturally because they have played together before.

“I am pleased for them because we did say we needed a bit out of them, those two especially and we said we needed more from the strikers – and they came up with a couple last week.”

Christian Saydee opened the scoring to make it two goals in two games – while Ryan Bowman came off the bench to tap home a second-half winner for Salop.

It was Bowman’s second league goal of the season and will come as a much-needed boost for the former Exeter City striker, who has started just three of the opening 10 games.

For Saydee, it was his second goal in just his second start for the club after netting just 20 minutes into his full debut the previous week against Port Vale. The AFC Bournemouth loanee arrived at the club on transfer deadline day alongside Crystal Palace striker Rob Street, and Cotterill said he has been pleased with the impact of the pair, as well as midfielder Carl Winchester who made the switch from Sunderland.

On Saydee, Cotterill believes the forward still needs to get fully up to speed so he is firing in the last quarter of games, like he is in the first half of games.

But the Salop boss added that despite the impact of the youngster, who spent time on loan at Burton Albion last season, he is wary of over playing him and the decision coming back to bite Salop.

He explained: “He is another one that is getting up to speed. We need to get him performing in the last 20 minutes of games as he does in the first 20 minutes of games.

“He is another one, if we play him too long that could back-fire on us.

“He has done great since he has been in. He’s a young boy but has fitted in great with the group, like all the loan signings have.