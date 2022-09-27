Tom Bayliss prepared to do dirty work for Shrewsbury

Tom Bayliss of Shrewsbury Town and Adedeji Oshilaja of Burton Albion.

The 23-year-old has impressed with his creativity and passing ability, playing a key part in both Town goals in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Burton.

But the former Preston man knows he must also improve the ugly side of his game to satisfy boss Steve Cotterill.

Bayliss said: “The manager is on at me all the time to stay in the game and not lose my concentration. On the ball, he gives me the freedom to go and do my stuff but off the ball there is a demand on players here.

“I’m no different and I am buying into that, working on it daily with the manager. Sometimes he has to stay on top of me but I think that’s a good thing.

“If he wasn’t there talking to me or on at me to be better, there would be a problem.”

Bayliss, who joined Town after being released by the Lilywhites at the end of last season, believes he is now starting to find his stride in Shropshire.

“I feel I’ve grown into it,” he said. “I haven’t played a lot over the past few years so I always knew it would take me a while.

“But I feel like I’m really settled now and hopefully that is showing in my performances.