Shrewsbury Town 2-1 Burton Albion - Player ratings

Marko Marosi of Shrewsbury Town saves this header from Sam Hughes of Burton Albion (AMA)

Marko Marosi

Shrewsbury’s man-of-the-match saved from Sam Hughes inside the opening three minutes, setting the tone for an excellent and heroic afternoon.

Reflexes 8

Matt Pennington

Strong in the tackle, the right-back also helped set up the first goal with a long ball out of defence. Switched to centre-back for the last half-hour.

Determined 7

Chey Dunkley

Town’s best player behind Marosi. Dominant in the air, Dunkley has the habit, like all good centre-backs, of being in the right place at the right time.

Towering 8

Taylor Moore

Dropped back into the defence alongside Dunkley. Another player who gave everything to the cause. Several key tackles.

Assured 7

George Nurse

Stuck to his task against the lively Hamer and was in the right place at the right time to clear off the line.

Clearance 6

Carl Winchester

Singled out for praise by Cotterill post-match, the midfielder came into the game more as the game progressed. Benefited from the tactical switch.

Smart 6

Luke Leahy

A lively performance from the skipper. Went close with a late long-range effort which sailed just the wrong side of the post.

Energy 7

Tom Bayliss

Played a key part in both goals, first with a flicked header to set Saydee racing through, before later picking out the run of Shipley with a well-weighted pass.

Precision 7

Rekeil Pyke

No shortage of effort from the forward but he lacked quality on the ball. With others scoring, he could now find his place under threat.

Quiet 5

Christian Saydee

Got one chance against his former club but finished it confidently. Otherwise starved of service but his touch was good and there is surely more to come.

Clinical 7

Jordan Shipley

Struggled to do much attacking as a wide forward with Town pushed back. More effective at wing-back. Nice run and cross to set up the winner.

Outlet 6

Substitutes