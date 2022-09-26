Shrewsbury Town 2-1 Burton Albion - Player ratings

Marko Marosi
Shrewsbury’s man-of-the-match saved from Sam Hughes inside the opening three minutes, setting the tone for an excellent and heroic afternoon.
Reflexes 8
Matt Pennington
Strong in the tackle, the right-back also helped set up the first goal with a long ball out of defence. Switched to centre-back for the last half-hour.
Determined 7
Chey Dunkley
Town’s best player behind Marosi. Dominant in the air, Dunkley has the habit, like all good centre-backs, of being in the right place at the right time.
Towering 8
Taylor Moore
Dropped back into the defence alongside Dunkley. Another player who gave everything to the cause. Several key tackles.
Assured 7
George Nurse
Stuck to his task against the lively Hamer and was in the right place at the right time to clear off the line.
Clearance 6
Carl Winchester
Singled out for praise by Cotterill post-match, the midfielder came into the game more as the game progressed. Benefited from the tactical switch.
Smart 6
Luke Leahy
A lively performance from the skipper. Went close with a late long-range effort which sailed just the wrong side of the post.
Energy 7
Tom Bayliss
Played a key part in both goals, first with a flicked header to set Saydee racing through, before later picking out the run of Shipley with a well-weighted pass.
Precision 7
Rekeil Pyke
No shortage of effort from the forward but he lacked quality on the ball. With others scoring, he could now find his place under threat.
Quiet 5
Christian Saydee
Got one chance against his former club but finished it confidently. Otherwise starved of service but his touch was good and there is surely more to come.
Clinical 7
Jordan Shipley
Struggled to do much attacking as a wide forward with Town pushed back. More effective at wing-back. Nice run and cross to set up the winner.
Outlet 6
Substitutes
Ryan Bowman 7 (for Nurse, 62), Elliott Bennett 6 (for Pyke, 62), Rob Street (for Saydee, 76) Subs not used: Bloxham, Caton, Craig, Burgoyne (gk).