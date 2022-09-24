Steve Cotterill wants Shrewsbury Town strikers to 'up their game'

Steve Cotterill (AMA)

The Salop boss, despite having two injuries in his striking unit, has more options in forward areas than he has during previous seasons in the job.

As well as Ryan Bowman, Tom Bloxham and Rekeil Pyke, who has enjoyed more regularly game time so far this season, Cotterill brought in Christian Saydee from AFC Bournemouth on a season long loan.

And Crystal Palace forward Rob Street came in on deadline day until the end of the season - giving Cotterill five options up front, as well as youngster Charlie Caton.

In all competitions this season Salop have found the net 12 times - however only four have come from strikers.

And Cotterill wants to see some of his forward line up their game.

Asked about having more numbers up front, the Salop boss said: “I think, even though the options are more, I don’t necessarily know if they are more based on form, if that makes sense.

“I would be perturbed by a couple of their form, so that is the slightly disappointing thing for me at this moment in time.

“The level of performance of the forwards hasn’t been as good as last year - and they need to up that game.”

Cotterill also explained that in the case of a couple of his strikers - there are mitigating circumstances with regards to form, adding: “It is about them being in form and hungry, determined and aggressive and all of them things.

“I think there is plenty of role models out there, whatever league you want to look at, who you think you can aspire to be.

“At this moment in time there is maybe mitigating circumstances on a couple of them - and a couple need to do a little bit better really, if I am honest.”

Daniel Udoh is one of the strikers to score this season - but he is now facing the season on the sidelines after undergoing knee surgery this week.

Cotterill has described the former AFC Telford United forward as a big loss - and insists summer signing Aiden O’Brien will add quality to Salop’s forward line when he returns.

The striker, who played over 220 times for Millwall, has endured a frustrated start to life at the club after having hip surgery.

Cotterill added: “I think Dan Udoh is a big loss for us, a big loss.

“When he plays he links up the play well, he works incredibly hard for the team, he is brave, and is so much a team player.

“I am a bit perturbed about the form of the strikers - and that is why we need Aiden O’Brien back fit.

“He will add that touch of class and quality to the forward line when he is available.”