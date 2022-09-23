Notification Settings

Brian Caldwell reveals Shrewsbury Town Covid-19 loss - and warns of utility bill crisis

By Jonny Drury

Shrewsbury Town have lost an estimated £2.5 million since the first lockdown hit in 2020 - with chief executive Brian Caldwell warning of another crisis looming in the form of increased utility bills.

George Nurse of Shrewsbury Town takes a throw in at the Montgomery Waters Meadow Stadium the home of Shrewsbury Town at dusk.
Salop's CEO has revealed the extent of the club's loss since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 - with parts of the club's revenue streams not back to the level they were at before Covid-19.

And he has also revealed the stark reality facing Shrewsbury and other clubs when it comes to the cost of living crisis and increased utility bills.

Currently Salop power bills are at £80,000 to £100,000 a year but they look set to rise to anywhere between £160,000 and £200,000.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Caldwell said: "I don't know how some clubs survived Covid and now there's another crisis coming with the increasing utility bills.

"Increasing costs are a worry. Our power bill is probably going to double, that's quiet frightening and the same problems are affecting supporters.

"What if a football ticket becomes a luxury some can't afford? What if they decide to save £22 on a match ticket?

"When the increased energy costs kick in, it will be October and November, the World Cup will be starting and there will be three or four games a day live on television.

"Are they want to come out and watch Shrewsbury three times a month? That would be catastrophic for the clubs in Leagues One and Two where match-day income can represent 40-50 per cent of turnover.

"Football is awash with money clubs are on their knees, going from one crisis to another."

One suggestion that has been made to combat the issue has been bringing kick offs in the EFL forward to midday to avoid bigger floodlight bills.

However, that would lead to more overnight stays for teams, and on the idea Caldwell added: "Yes we'd save on power but we'd be robbing Peter to pay Paul."

