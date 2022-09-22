Shifnal in seventh heaven with start

Shrewsbury women in action

Shifnal made light work of a trip to Lichfield Ladies Reserves and prevailed 7-0 winners with Bown on fire in front of goal.

She was joined on the scoresheet at the Trade Tyre Stadium in Staffordshire by Jenna Boddison and Jade-Mia Lee.

Boddison fired a brace and Lee added to the scoring as Lichfield’s second string were emphatically put to the sword.

It puts Shifnal second in the early standings in West Midland League’s Division One North, just behind Walsall, who have played once more.

Derby day rolls around this weekend for Shifnal with the visit of AFC Telford United to the Acoustafoam Stadium (2pm kick-off).

The Bucks Ladies enter the clash for local bragging rights with a point from their opening league game – picked up at Walsall on the opening day at the beginning of this month.

Telford, though, have been in winning form themselves having progressed through the opening round of the Women’s FA Cup.

The Bucks were pitted at home to Wyrley and the hosts made light work of their league rivals with a thumping 6-0 victory in the first qualifying round.

A brace each for Jaime Duggan and Madison Jones had Telford on their way. Abbie Baldwin and Tania Prior were also on target.

They have been rewarded with a trip to Lichfield Ladies’ first team in the second qualifying round on Sunday, October 2.

Shifnal will also enter the competition in that round and they have been handed an away trip for starters, on the road at Crusaders – based in Bournville – who play in the Premier Division, one step above them.

Shrewsbury Town Women, who play in the Premier Division having won Division One North at a canter last term, are at home to Division One North outfit Coventry City.

Shrewsbury have started nicely in their new division having picked up a first win at the second attempt with a 1-0 victory over Lichfield.

Town’s main source of goals, Maddie Jones, was once more the match-winner with the only goal of the contest.

Salop kicked off their home campaign in front of their own supporters in style with Jones’ well-taken finish from a sharp counter-attack five minutes before the break the difference. Town climb to third with four points from two games.

Wem Town began their National League Division One Midlands campaign with a 4-2 home defeat to Leafield Athletic. Goals from Katie Doster and Alise Gindra were not enough for the hosts.