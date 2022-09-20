Elliot Bennett set for Shrewsbury return

Elliott Bennett of Shrewsbury Town leaves the games with a first half injury (AMA)

Bennett has been out of action since undergoing ankle surgery in July – and was named in the squad for the league clash at Vale Park on Saturday.

And boss Steve Cotterill has revealed that Bennett could get his return to senior action as the two sides meet again at the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

The Salop boss explained: “It’s nice to have him back. He’s a bit behind, he needs a game, or two, or three probably to get him somewhere up to speed.

“There will be a chance to get minutes into him on Tuesday probably and we will assess where he will be.

“He might dip after 30 minutes, then we get him to half-time, find out if he has 10 or 15 minutes left in the tank and build him up.

“He had a big week to even get in the squad, so we have a care to them.

“We will go with a younger team again and see how they get on – we’ll have to assess it after this game to see where we are with knocks and injuries.

“We’ll probably have a few senior ones playing. Last time, it was our under-18s against Wolves Under-21s, so it wasn’t much of a gap to bridge.

“Whereas now, it will be more of a senior team where we need to get minutes into some of the boys, how much of a senior team, I don’t know yet. It won’t be a team full of youngsters, or the younger youngsters like in the last round.”

One player Salop will be without is Tom Flanagan who is away on international duty with Northern Ireland – or youngster Travis Hernes.

Hearnes bagged Salop’s goal in the previous Papa John’s Trophy fixture with Wolves Under 21s - and is heading off on international duty with Norway Under-18s.

And Cotterill believes the youngster is one for the future at the club.

He added: “We’ve got Tom going and Travis, who has been training with us for quite a bit now – and hopefully there is another future player in their for us.