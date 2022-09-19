Port Vale 2 Shrewsbury 1 - Player Ratings

Marko Marosi
Might have been frustrated not to have got to the first, but for the most part he dealt with the little that Vale had in the way of clear efforts.
Frustrated 6
Matthew Pennington
Steady and solid, and Vale didn’t have too much joy down his side of the pitch. The defence basically names itself for Town now.
Reliable 6
Tom Flanagan
The Northern Ireland international tried to step out and play, especially in the second half but will be disappointed with the ease that Harrison found space to fire home the first.
Disappointed 6
Chey Dunkley
Again, run-of-the-mill display alongside his two defensive partners. All three centre-halves will be frustrated with how Harrison rose highest to head home the winner.
Steady 6
George Nurse
Steady and had a bit of joy down the left in the first half. Didn’t do much wrong but didn’t create a lot. Had a half chance late on but fired over in stoppage time.
Steady 6
Luke Leahy
Busy again from the skipper, got about and created space to get balls in the box, especially in the second half.
Busy 6
Taylor Moore
Hasn’t impacted the game as much as he did do earlier in the season. Gave away the corner which led to the Vale winner.
Struggled 5
Tom Bayliss
Looked like the main play-making threat for Salop again – without having a lot of joy getting things going. Always feels like he can pull something out.
Threat 7
Carl Winchester
Not a memorable full debut for the Salop loanee. Started at right-wing-back, and was muscled off the ball far too easily, which then led to the Vale opener.
Outmuscled 5
Christian Saydee
A goal on his full debut for the loanee, who was a handful in the first half. Superb hold up play, backheel and finish for the goal. And more to come you imagine.
Scored 7
Rekeil Pyke
Up top with Saydee and the pair linked up well for the goal. Well picked out cross and had glimpses of a good partnership.
Glimpses 6
Substitutes
Ryan Bowman (for Winchester 60) Worked hard, chased down and saw a cross come shot almost creep in at the near post 5; Jordan Shipley (for Bayliss 68) Came in the last part of the game but Salop struggled in the second half and couldn’t put his stamp on things 5; Rob Street (for Saydee 76) Again, worked hard and ran when he came on but couldn’t impact a game where Salop had little in the way of chances 5. Not used: Burgoyne, Bennett, Blocham, Caton.