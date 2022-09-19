Port Vale 2 Shrewsbury 1 - Player Ratings

Port Vale vs Shrewsbury (AMA)

Marko Marosi

Might have been frustrated not to have got to the first, but for the most part he dealt with the little that Vale had in the way of clear efforts.

Frustrated 6

Matthew Pennington

Steady and solid, and Vale didn’t have too much joy down his side of the pitch. The defence basically names itself for Town now.

Reliable 6

Tom Flanagan

The Northern Ireland international tried to step out and play, especially in the second half but will be disappointed with the ease that Harrison found space to fire home the first.

Disappointed 6

Chey Dunkley

Again, run-of-the-mill display alongside his two defensive partners. All three centre-halves will be frustrated with how Harrison rose highest to head home the winner.

Steady 6

George Nurse

Steady and had a bit of joy down the left in the first half. Didn’t do much wrong but didn’t create a lot. Had a half chance late on but fired over in stoppage time.

Steady 6

Luke Leahy

Busy again from the skipper, got about and created space to get balls in the box, especially in the second half.

Busy 6

Taylor Moore

Hasn’t impacted the game as much as he did do earlier in the season. Gave away the corner which led to the Vale winner.

Struggled 5

Tom Bayliss

Looked like the main play-making threat for Salop again – without having a lot of joy getting things going. Always feels like he can pull something out.

Threat 7

Carl Winchester

Not a memorable full debut for the Salop loanee. Started at right-wing-back, and was muscled off the ball far too easily, which then led to the Vale opener.

Outmuscled 5

Christian Saydee

A goal on his full debut for the loanee, who was a handful in the first half. Superb hold up play, backheel and finish for the goal. And more to come you imagine.

Scored 7

Rekeil Pyke

Up top with Saydee and the pair linked up well for the goal. Well picked out cross and had glimpses of a good partnership.

Glimpses 6

Substitutes