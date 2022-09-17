Shrewsbury have to take late defeat on the chin insists Steve Cotterill

Steve Cotterill (AMA)

Ellis Harrison grabbed his second of the game in te 91st minute at Vale Park to hand Port Vale a late winner - just days after Salop produced a late show of their own to beat Exter City at the Montgomery Waters Meadow.

And the Salop chief, who admitted his side hadn't done enough to win the game have to take the result and move on.

He said: "It was a tough one to take. I wouldn't say we deserved to win the game.

"I thihk when you get the europhia of the other night, yeah, that is great, but what can happen is it can easily work against you.

"In the build up to the game we knew what they were like, that we had to stop crosses and we have not done well enough to do that in the game.

"We gave away an unnecessary corner that started it off when we could have easily cleared that one for a throw in.

"I know they have a long throw but we could have got it away.

"Then there was the second phase and we have not stopped the cross.

"They are an honest, hard working side and they load up the box.

"So yes, that was tough for us to take, but you have to take these things on the chin in football, we had the other night and we have to accept today and we needed to do better.

"On a few of those moments we need to do better, and a few players were off colour today if I'm honest."

After Harrison had put the hosts into an early lead Christian Saydee levelled with his first goal on his full debut - and Cotterill believes it will help the forward as he continues to get up to speed.

He added: "It was a great goal and we're really pleased for Christian to get off the mark.

"Now it is just about getting up to speed really.