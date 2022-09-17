Port Vale 2-1 Shrewsbury - Report

Tom Flanagan of Shrewsbury Town and Gavin Massey of Port Vale.

Steve Cotterill's men were going for a third straight win and looking to extend their unbeaten run to four games.

But they were behind in the first ten minutes when Harrison fired home - before Christian Saydee bagged a full debut goal ten minutes later.

And in a game where chances were at a premium it remained that way until the first minute of second half stoppage time as Harrison rose to head home the winner.

Report

Cotterill decided to mix things up from the midweek win over Exeter with Jordan Shipley handed a rest in place of Carl Winchester, with the Sunderland loanee coming in for his full debut.

Elsewhere, Christian Saydee was rewarded with a start following his impressive cameo against the Grecians in place of Rob Street.

And Elliott Bennett was named in the matchday squad for the first time this season - after undergoing ankle surgery in July.

Heading to Vale Park Salop's tails were up with two wins from their last two - but after just eight minutes those tails were very much down.

Darrell Clarke's newly promoted Vale could and should have been a goal up inside five minutes as Gavin Massey's dangerous delivery was nodded inches wide of the upright by Mal Benning.

Then three minutes later Benning started off a sweeping move that did have the Vale fans off their seats.

Christian Saydee of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-1 (AMA)

He easily muscled Winchester off the ball in a Salop attacking position before finding Dan Butterworth - and the creative midfielder slipped in Harrison to slide the ball under Marko Marosi.

It was the seventh time in ten league games this season Salop had conceded the first goal - and this was one that saw them breached far too easily.

Salop then had to hold out as Vale put the pressure on - but then against the run of play they got themselves level with the new look front combining.

A ball up to Saydee saw the front man bring it down and find Pyke with a delightful back heel - and he then rolled in a cross for his strike partner to take a touch and stroke home.

It was to be Salop's only real sight of goal in the opening half hour - and although they hadn't played badly it was Vale who had the upper hand.

George Nurse of Shrewsbury Town and Lewis Cass of Port Vale (AMA)

Clarke's men were getting into good wide areas and swinging dangerous balls in - but the visitors withstanding any danger.

Butterworth went close to a second for Vale on the half hour, as he turned smartly before seeing a deflected side marginally sail over Marosi's crossbar.

Vale had enjoyed much of the possession throughout the half - but had been sloppy at times. However, they were let off the hook on more than one occasion as Salop failed to take advantage going forward.

Taylor Moore then looped a header over late in the half from a Tom Bayliss free kick - but that was about as close as Salop came, aside from the goal, all half.

Nathan Smith saw an effort blocked and Harrison went close to flicking in a second early in the second half - as the home side began on the front foot.

Rekeil Pyke of Shrewsbury Town and Nathan Smith of Port Vale (AMA)

Butterworth, arguably the most creative player on the pitch all afternoon then fired over with Salop again having to stand firm with Vale having more possession.

It took Salop until the 69th minute to threaten as a ball down the channel from Tom Flanagan found substitute Ryan Bowman, with his deflected effort from a narrow angle almost creeping in at the near post.

Harrison then had a shot deflected behind for Vale - but despite more possession all they were creating were half chances.

Luke Leahy fired over with a speculative effort - and with both sides conceding possession a number of times late on it looked as if the game was petering out into a draw.

Christian Saydee of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-1 (AMA)

But Vale had other ideas, and in the first minute of stoppage time as an over hit corner was recycled back into the box and Harrison rose highest to bury it beyond Marosi.

George Nurse lashed over a late strike but the points were Vale's as Salop's three match unbeaten run in the league came to an end.

Salop

Salop (3-5-2): Marosi, Pennington, Dunkley, Flanagan, Moore, Leahy, Winchester (Bowman 61), Bayliss (Shipley 68), Nurse, Pyke, Saydee (Street 76)

Subs not used: Burgoyne, Bennett, Caton, Bloxham

Port Vale (3-5-2): Stevens, Cass, Jones, Smith, Garrity, Wilson (Odubeko 72), Benning, Ojo, Massey (Worrall 80), Harrison (Conlon 90), Butterworth (Politic 72)

Subs not used: Stone, Conlon, Forrester, McCarron

Attendance: 7,403 (918 Salop)