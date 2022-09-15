Chey Dunkley at ease with Shrewsbury system change

Chey Dunkley of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 3-2 (AMA)

For the majority of this season, Dunkley has played in the middle of a back three for Shrewsbury.

But at Forest Green Rovers they successfully shifted to a 4-2-3-1, which saw them run out comfortable 2-0 victors.

They switched back to a 3-4-2-1 against Exeter, something they have played more often, but after going 2-0 down they reverted to a 4-2-3-1 and it got them back in the game.

And the Wolverhampton-born defender enjoys playing in a back four and credits boss Steve Cotterill for the team being able to change systems during the game.

He said: “I’m well-seasoned playing in a four.

“The last couple of seasons I have played in a three, but I think playing in a four actually suits me. It’s good from the gaffer.

“He has had to make decisions, and that is why he is the gaffer because what he has done has helped us.

“That is why he does well wherever he goes.

“He made those decisions, and it worked out well for us.

“I’m experienced enough to play in a four or a three so once that change was made, it was comfortable going into a back four.”

Dunkley’s main job for Town is to keep the ball out of the net, and he has done this well so far this season.

But against Exeter, he found himself at the right place to score a last-minute winner – his first league goal for the club.

And not for the first time this season, Salop showed immense character to come from behind to get a result. Cotterill believes the change in a formation made an impact – and said his team selection was made partly because he knew how flexible these players are and they could adapt during the game.

“We made a couple of changes in our formation,” the boss said about his formation changes.

“It is pretty good really that we have the flexibility to do it within the starting eleven.

“When I picked the team, I thought I might end up changing the formation.

“I did not think it would happen so quickly.

“Which was the idea of having the two tens where Jordan Shipley can go wide left, Tom Bayliss in the middle and Rekeil Pyke into a right-winger.

“Which is why I picked the team I picked.