Bayliss shines in late Shrewsbury show: Shrewsbury 3-2 Exeter - player ratings

Marko Marosi 7
Could do little about both Exeter goals and made some top saves in both halves. One at close range in the first and another in the second after a mistake at the back.
Matthew Pennington 7
Another display you've come to expect from Pennington. Got forward well, and was dangerous in the box and showed with his goal from close range.
Chey Dunkley 6
Struggled in the first period as Exeter looked sharp up top - but headed everything away and turned up in the right place at the right time late on.
Tom Flanagan 7
Solid. Like others, headed everything, cleared his lines well and tried to play out from the back on a number of occasions.
George Nurse 6
Hard working, and tried to make things happen without putting too much of a stamp on the game. Although he did hit the crossbar late on after Bowman failed to connect with a cross.
Rekeil Pyke 6
An average night for the wing back - who like Nurse on the other side put everything in without getting too much joy down the right.
Taylor Moore 6
Had a tough start to the game - conceding possession a few times in the opening few minutes but grew into the game and is an important cog in that midfield now.
Luke Leahy 6
Similar performance to what Leahy has shown all season. Led by example, tried to push his side forward and into good areas.
Jordan Shipley 6
As always, battled and tried to get on the ball at every opportunity - but tired before coming off. Caused a few issues for Exeter and is forming a decent partnership with Bayliss in midfield.
Tom Bayliss 8
Salop's best player and arguably his best display since signing for the club. Quality on the ball, took his goal superbly and got into a couple of really good scoring positions late on. Going forward things always go through him.
Rob Street 6
Tough night for the young loanee on full debut. Worked hard but had little to play with and came off midway through the second half.
Subs
67 - Ryan Bowman for Shipley 5
Had a golden chance to get the winner himself but couldn't connect to a pulled back cross.
67 - Christian Saydee for Street 6
A handful. Worried defenders, drove forward and saw two efforts deflect wide late on as Salop build up pressure.
90 - Carl Winchester for Bayliss