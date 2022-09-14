Notification Settings

Bayliss shines in late Shrewsbury show: Shrewsbury 3-2 Exeter - player ratings

By Jonny DruryShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Jonny Drury rates the Shrewsbury Town players after their late comeback against Exeter City.

Tom Bayliss of Shrewsbury Town and Archie Collins of Exeter City (AMA)
Marko Marosi 7

Could do little about both Exeter goals and made some top saves in both halves. One at close range in the first and another in the second after a mistake at the back.

Matthew Pennington 7

Another display you've come to expect from Pennington. Got forward well, and was dangerous in the box and showed with his goal from close range.

Chey Dunkley 6

Struggled in the first period as Exeter looked sharp up top - but headed everything away and turned up in the right place at the right time late on.

Tom Flanagan 7

Solid. Like others, headed everything, cleared his lines well and tried to play out from the back on a number of occasions.

George Nurse 6

Hard working, and tried to make things happen without putting too much of a stamp on the game. Although he did hit the crossbar late on after Bowman failed to connect with a cross.

Rekeil Pyke 6

An average night for the wing back - who like Nurse on the other side put everything in without getting too much joy down the right.

Taylor Moore 6

Had a tough start to the game - conceding possession a few times in the opening few minutes but grew into the game and is an important cog in that midfield now.

Luke Leahy 6

Similar performance to what Leahy has shown all season. Led by example, tried to push his side forward and into good areas.

Jordan Shipley 6

As always, battled and tried to get on the ball at every opportunity - but tired before coming off. Caused a few issues for Exeter and is forming a decent partnership with Bayliss in midfield.

Tom Bayliss 8

Salop's best player and arguably his best display since signing for the club. Quality on the ball, took his goal superbly and got into a couple of really good scoring positions late on. Going forward things always go through him.

Rob Street 6

Tough night for the young loanee on full debut. Worked hard but had little to play with and came off midway through the second half.

Subs

67 - Ryan Bowman for Shipley 5

Had a golden chance to get the winner himself but couldn't connect to a pulled back cross.

67 - Christian Saydee for Street 6

A handful. Worried defenders, drove forward and saw two efforts deflect wide late on as Salop build up pressure.

90 - Carl Winchester for Bayliss

