Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Steve Cotterill: Shrewsbury deserved late winner

By Ollie WestburyShrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Steve Cotterill believes his side deserved their late winner as they overcame a two-goal deficit to get their first league win at the Meadow this season.

Steve Cotterill (AMA)
Steve Cotterill (AMA)

Chey Dunkley netted in injury to give Shrewsbury all three points.

Earlier, they had gone 2-0 down inside the first 20 minutes after goals from Sweeney and Grounds.

But they went into the interval on terms after Matthew Pennington scored and Tom Bayliss got his first goal for the club.

And when the centre-half smashed the ball past Jamal Blackman right at the death, the comeback was complete.

Cotterill believes Shrews deserved their win.

"I think we created enough chances to get the win," the boss said.

"It was obviously going to come late after the start really.

"They started the game brighter than us, got their noses in front deservedly.

"At 2-0 down, we are right on the back foot, what we needed to do is get a quick goal back.

"It was quite a ding dong game. They are a good team.

"Their two forwards have been incredible for them this season, and our two lads back there won't have many more difficult games against two strikers.

"We manage to get ourselves all square by half time thankfully.

"We made sure we kept a clean sheet in the second half, and by doing that it enabled us to grow into the game."

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News