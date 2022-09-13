Steve Cotterill: Shrewsbury deserved late winner

Steve Cotterill (AMA)

Chey Dunkley netted in injury to give Shrewsbury all three points.

Earlier, they had gone 2-0 down inside the first 20 minutes after goals from Sweeney and Grounds.

But they went into the interval on terms after Matthew Pennington scored and Tom Bayliss got his first goal for the club.

And when the centre-half smashed the ball past Jamal Blackman right at the death, the comeback was complete.

Cotterill believes Shrews deserved their win.

"I think we created enough chances to get the win," the boss said.

"It was obviously going to come late after the start really.

"They started the game brighter than us, got their noses in front deservedly.

"At 2-0 down, we are right on the back foot, what we needed to do is get a quick goal back.

"It was quite a ding dong game. They are a good team.

"Their two forwards have been incredible for them this season, and our two lads back there won't have many more difficult games against two strikers.

"We manage to get ourselves all square by half time thankfully.