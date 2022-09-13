Shrewsbury v Exeter: Town resume their search for some home comforts

General view as the sun sets during the Sky Bet League One match at Montgomery Waters Meadow, Shrewsbury. Picture date: Tuesday August 16, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Shrewsbury. Photo credit should read: Simon Marper/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

The national sport paused at the weekend following the news that Queen Elizabeth II had passed away.

And tonight, EFL football will resume with Town searching for their first home win of the league season.

Town earned a draw when held promotion-chasing Derby County at the Meadow, but they were beaten by Accrington and Ipswich.

And Salop boss Steve Cotterill is expecting another tough game when they play Exeter City.

He said: “I think they have had a really good start to the season.

“Their two strikers have started well. Our lads will be organised and ready for what is going to come our way. They have done really, really, well. I’m pleased for Matt Taylor.

“I think he has done a great job down there. They are a good, solid, club. Through thick and thin, they have stuck with their managers over the years.

“They have been really loyal to them, and I think that is why their managers have been loyal to them when they have had opportunities to move on.

“That is a real credit to the managers and the football club itself.”

Town found out their game against Oxford on Saturday was cancelled during a training session.

And the boss said it was strange for them to end up having a Saturday off – and they had to change their training schedules.

“It meant having Saturday off which was a strange day,” he said about football being postponed. “We didn’t find out until halfway through the session on Friday that the game would be off.

“We then did a more generic session, a tougher session, then we came back in and did an afternoon in the gym.

“Saturday off, Sunday in to help us with the preparation for the Exeter game.”

Exeter are one of the only in League One to have a better defensive record than Salop so far this year only conceding five goals in their seven games.

But Shrews will also have to watch out for their attacking threats.

Jevani Brown, who plays up front, has already scored three goals in his six appearances this season.

And his strike partner, Sam Nombe, has scored a couple this season as well.

Exeter are another league side that looks to operate with a back three.

This is something Cotterill has done regularly, but they changed their approach at Forest Green Rovers, playing a 4-2-3-1.

It gave Town more attacking impetus, which led to them scoring two wonderful goals from open play.

But at times, it did mean there were overloads in wide areas, making them look more susceptible at the back.