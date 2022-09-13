Notification Settings

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill: Football missed chance to pay respects

Shrewsbury Town FCPublished: Comments

Steve Cotterill believes it was a ‘missed opportunity’ for football to pay its respects to Queen Elizabeth II when games were called off at the weekend.

Steve Cotterill (AMA)

Football matches at all levels were postponed following the death of the Queen after more than 70 years on the throne.

Cricket and rugby did continue, with poignant tributes made to Britain’s longest-serving Monarch – and Cotterill thinks football may have missed an opportunity to do the same.

He said: “I think most of us in football would have wanted to play that day because I think that was the best day for us to show and pay our respects.

“I thought that was a missed opportunity in not playing on Saturday.

“But you can’t influence that decision, so in the end, you just have to go along with it.”

And the boss sent his best wishes to the Royal Family.

“My thought and my condolences go to the family,” he continued.

“I’m sure it’s been an incredibly upsetting time for all of them.

“I think she has been a special lady for our country and she will be sorely missed.

“I feel like the rest of the country, really.

“It’s incredible where football can take you and the people you meet.

“I have managed to meet our new king.

“I’ve met prime ministers but I never got the opportunity to meet the Queen which I really would have liked to have done.”

