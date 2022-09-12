Where are they now? Shrewsbury Town's last six overseas signings

Omer Riza of Shrewsbury Town and Shane Killock of AFC Telford United

The majority of acquisitions in League One and League Two are made up of domestic moves, free transfers and loans.

However, clubs sometimes move into the overseas market but not as regularly as Premier League and Championship clubs.

Shrewsbury's overseas signings have been limited over recent seasons - with the club having a lot of success in the domestic market as well as through loan deals.

Here are a look at Salop's last six overseas signings:

Matthew Millar

In October 2020, Millar arrived at the club from Newcastle Jets in a loan deal.

He put in some decent displays at the meadow - and netted twice in 13 games but returned to Newcastle Jets in Australia at the end of the campaign.

However, he then returned to the UK and signed for St Mirren.

He spent just a year in Scotland and is now back in Australia.

Reice Charles-Cook

The keeper began is career at Arsenal before a number of spells in England.

The stopper then went to Denmark to sign for SønderjyskE.

After a spell there, Charles-Cook then came back to England with Shrewsbury Town.

However, it didn't go too well. He never played a game for Salop and after different spells in non-league, he is now with Bromley.

Elliot Grandin

The Frenchman had spells in England and did well with Blackpool in the Premier League.

He also spent time at Crystal Palace before going to play in Romania.

But after a spell there, he came to Shrewsbury but much like Charles-Cook his Salop spell was short lived and he never played a game.

One more stint in England did follow at Grimsby Town - and he is now playing in the fifth tier of French football.

Kris Bright

The New Zealand international forward came to the club in 2009 from Greek outfit Panserraikos.

He went and bagged three times in 27 games as Salop competed in League Two.

He left Salop the following year and bounced around a number of leagues in Europe.

He did have two other spells in the UK, with Linfield and Lincoln City before retiring and going into management.

Benjamin van den Broek

The Dutch midfielder arrived at the club in 2010 from Holland.

Across two seasons at the club he only played 22 times and scored one goal, before moving on.

He went around a few European leagues before rocking up for a spell at Barrow in the National League.

Omar Riza

Riza was born in England and began his career at Arsenal but never played a game.

After loan spells he went to Turkey and kicked off his career.

Following two years at Trabzonspor - he went to Shrewsbury Town and showed glimpses early on.