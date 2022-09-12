Notification Settings

EFL set to return this week following weekend's postponements

By Jonny Drury

EFL games are set to resume this week after a weekend of cancelled fixtures following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

(Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).
All domestic football in England was called off over the weekend - as a mark of respect following Thursday's announcement.

However, games will begin again tomorrow evening.

Walsall will host Colchester and Shrewsbury Town have a home clash with Exeter City - while West Brom resume on Wednesday against Birmingham City.

Black armbands will be worn by players, minute's silence will be held and flags will be flown at half mast - while the national anthem will be played in all stadiums.

Although the statement hasn't specifically mentioned Saturday's upcoming games - the EFL have said the league and clubs will work with police fores over any policing challenges that may come around with scheduled fixtures.

The statement read: "The EFL fixture programme will return as scheduled from Tuesday 13 September, with tributes to be paid to Her late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II at grounds around the country.

"A minute’s silence will be held before matches, with black armbands to be worn by participants, flags to be flown at half-mast and the National Anthem to be played in stadiums.

"With a national policing plan now in operation, the League and Clubs will continue to work with forces in respect of any challenges that may emerge regarding policing of specific fixtures.

"Consideration to individual circumstances will be made on a case-by-case basis, in line with standard match Safety Advisory Group (SAG) protocols."

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

