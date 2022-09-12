Chey Dunkley: Shrewsbury captain Luke Leahy has made excellent start

Luke Leahy of Shrewsbury Town.

Leahy signed for Town at the beginning of last season and was named as captain prior to Town's League One curtain-raiser at Morecambe.

The 29-year-old skipper has made a good start to the season on the pitch putting in some impressive displays setting the tone for Salop with his energy, pressing and tough tackling.

And Dunkley believes he leads by example with his performances on the pitch.

He said: "He is not just a skipper that has the armband, he is a player that can win games, and see out games for us as well.

"He is scoring and he defended one off the line at Forest Green, and that is big.

"For me, it is just as big as scoring a goal.

"I will give him a pat on the back for that because he is a massive player.

"Maybe it is because I am a defender that I see it that way."

When Steve Cotterill signed Leahy, he arrived as a left-back who had scored 10 goals in a relegated Bristol Rovers side.

But in his time at Town, he converted to a midfield player – a role he has now made his own.

And Dunkley said he plays such an important part around the training ground.

He continued: "He is doing fantastic.

"From what I see from the skip, he has taken that role perfectly.

"And the character he is around the dressing.

"He is a good skipper for me anyway so long may that continue for him.

"I feel like he is a great match for a captain in my opinion.

"As long as he carries on doing as he is doing and putting it in the back of the net and clearing balls off the line he is doing well.