Shrewsbury's Chey Dunkley: We want Meadow to be our fortress

Chey Dunkley of Shrewsbury Town reacts at full time.

Salop only lost seven times at the Meadow last campaign – winning nine.

But they are yet to win at home and Dunkley says they need to make their home ground a difficult place for opposition teams to come.

He said: “We want to try and make our home ground more of a fortress this year as I know they did that last season.

“If we can try and do that this year as well then we give ourselves a great chance.

“Our away form has been great.

“May that continue, but we want to try and get three points at home and impose ourselves on any side that comes down to our ground.”

Dunkley joined Salop in the summer on a two-year deal, after he was released by Sheffield Wednesday.

The defender has made a good start to life at Shrews being part of a backline that has only conceded six goals in League One.

Only two sides in the league have a better defensive record.

The Wolverhampton-born defender said regardless of the stadium it is still a football pitch, and their mentality matters most.

He continued: “It is a different environment, but it is still a pitch, and yes sizes can differ. Some will be really big, and some will be smaller.

“But realistically, it is the same pitch.

“You just need to get your head around it, and it is a mindset.

“I think it is a habit.

“If you can get yourself into positions where you are winning, I think that helps.

“If we can get that first win at home, then hopefully that follows up with another win.

“I don’t focus too much on our home form.

“It is another game.

“We play the same number of games home and away, and we fancy our chances in front of our own fans.

“Some of the games we have played in we have been unlucky not to get the three points.

“We have ended up taking draws, or we have had unfortunate decisions go against us with the sending off against Accrington which was rescinded.

“But realistically when it is eleven against eleven, and we are at the races we know we can mix it with any team in this division.”