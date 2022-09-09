Shrewsbury v Oxford: Salop chasing first home win of the season

Chey Dunkley of Shrewsbury Town.

Salop have had a steady start this campaign, winning two matches, losing two and drawing three – and both wins have come on the road.

But their defeats have come at the Meadow after they were beaten 1-0 by Accrington Stanley, and they lost 3-0 to the Tractor Boys.

And when Oxford United visit this weekend, Steve Cotterill will be hoping his side can get their first win on home territory.

“What we have got to do is start getting a couple of wins on the board at home,” the boss said when asked about the match.

“If we look at the couple of games we have lost, the one against Ipswich we were beaten by a better team on the day, and a fresher team on the day.

“And the game against Accrington, we never deserved to lose. And we wouldn’t have done it if we hadn’t gone down to 10 men. We never looked like losing that game.

“And then we got the red card, which was never a red card.

“You can get that red card downgraded to a yellow, but you can’t get those three points back – we just have to suck that one up.

“There is nothing you can do about that.”

Salop will have another difficult match when the U’s visit the Meadow.

With the visitors looking to make it three wins on the spin on Saturday, after 2-1 wins at home to Burton and away at Cheltenham.

“It will be a tough game,” the boss continued.

“They have put a strong squad together, that they have had now for quite a while.

“Last year we gave away a penalty late on. It’s probably the closest we have come to getting a result out of them since I’ve been here. So let’s hope this season we can go one better.”

Chey Dunkley is a former Oxford player, and the 30-year-old achieved promotion with his former side in 2015-2016.

The defender is looking forward to playing against his old team and seeing some familiar faces – but insists his main focus will be to get three points for Town.

He said: “It will be full focus for me before the game.

“After the game, I can have a chat and speak to old faces I respect.

“There are a lot of good people down there at that club.

“Every team I played for I always have a look to see how they are doing.

“They are a good side. We have to execute our plans.

“The be-all and end-all is that I am there on Saturday to try and get the three points.

“There won’t be any shaking hands and having great chats before the game.

“I have to focus, I am a professional first and foremost.