EFL meetings being held to discuss weekend's fixtures

The Queen passed away on Thursday afternoon - with the country now going into a period of mourning.
Following the announcement a handful of sporting events have been cancelled as a mark of respect including race meetings, the test match between England and South Africa - and all football and rugby fixtures scheduled for Friday evening.
Burnley's clash with Norwich City in the Championship and Tranmere Rovers v Stockport County in League Two have both been postponed.
Now it remains to be seen what will happen with this weekend's football fixtures across the pyramid.
A meeting has been taking place between the department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and footballing bodies - and it is believed a decision will then be made on EFL fixtures.
And it has emerged that following a meeting between the Government and footballing bodies - it has been left down to the latter to decide whether fixtures will go ahead.
There is no direction from the Government to cancel fixtures.