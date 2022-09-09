Notification Settings

EFL meetings being held to discuss weekend's fixtures

By Jonny Drury

EFL bosses are meeting to decide whether fixtures will take place this weekend following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

West Bromwich Albion's Okay Yokuslu (right) and Hull City's Alfie Jones battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich. Picture date: Saturday August 20, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER West Brom. Photo credit should read: David Davies/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..
The Queen passed away on Thursday afternoon - with the country now going into a period of mourning.

Following the announcement a handful of sporting events have been cancelled as a mark of respect including race meetings, the test match between England and South Africa - and all football and rugby fixtures scheduled for Friday evening.

Burnley's clash with Norwich City in the Championship and Tranmere Rovers v Stockport County in League Two have both been postponed.

Now it remains to be seen what will happen with this weekend's football fixtures across the pyramid.

A meeting has been taking place between the department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and footballing bodies - and it is believed a decision will then be made on EFL fixtures.

And it has emerged that following a meeting between the Government and footballing bodies - it has been left down to the latter to decide whether fixtures will go ahead.

There is no direction from the Government to cancel fixtures.

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Royal
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

