EFL fixtures postponed following death of Queen Elizabeth II

EFL fixtures (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images).

West Brom were due to travel to Coventry with Walsall hosting Northampton and Shrewsbury Town welcoming Oxford United.

However, the EFL has decided against going ahead with games in line with the Premier League.

Earlier on Friday the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport department of the Government met with sporting bosses to discuss the way forward - following Thursday's news.

It was decided that there would be no obligation for sporting events to be cancelled - and that a decision would be at the discretion of the individual sporting bodies.

The FA in Northern Ireland moved first in football cancelling fixtures - and that was followed by both the Premier League and the EFL.

In a statement, the EFL said: "Further to discussions on Friday morning it has been determined that all EFL fixtures from 9-10 September will be postponed as a mark of respect by the National Sport to the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II.

"This is aligned with the approach that the Premier League and the FA will take with their competitions this weekend.

"Further information, in respect of how football, Clubs and their supporters will commemorate Her Majesty’s reign will be confirmed at an appropriate point.

"Details regarding rearranged games will be announced in due course.