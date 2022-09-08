Daniel Udoh: How Shrewsbury's striker has bounced back before

Daniel Udoh of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0.

It is a cruel blow from a striker who lit up the Montgomery Waters Meadow at times last season - and was going into the season as Salop's main man.

Udoh has been backed to return stronger from his injury - and if his career path is anything to go by he is someone who will fight to return to for the club.

So far he has played 120 times for Salop but prior to that big move he has gone through tough times and done the hard yards to get to where he is, and those hard yards will be required again.

Here is a look at the rise of Daniel Udoh.

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Udoh came to England when he was nine and as a teen was quickly picked up with someone with potential talent.

Luton was the first stop before Stevenage offered Udoh a two year scholarship but it was reported it came to a difficult end.

Udoh was creating headlines enough for the international under 17 squad to come calling - but Stevenage were said to be frustrated with his time on international duty and he was released.

So, back down the pyramid, and time to build up.

He penned non contract terms with Kidderminster and then did his 'apprenticeship'.

Loans at Worcester City, Wingate & Finchley, North Greenford United and Grays Athletic were undertaken - with little success.

But it was with Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division side Hoddesdon Town where he made his first big impression.

Nine goals in 11 games leading into 2015 saw Ilkeston Town come calling.

An impressive spell there and it was time - the EFL was calling.

In 2016, he penned a deal with then League One side Crewe Alexandra after being spotted by the club and soon made his first team debut.

He played 20 games and netted once for Crewe - but most of his time was spent away from Gresty Road.

Solihull Moors, Halesowen, Chester and Leamington were the ports of call as Udoh bounced around the non-league, and it looked for all the world that Udoh would be heading out of a professional club for a second time.

And so it proved - with Crewe not offering him a new deal in 2018.

Step up AFC Telford United as Udoh arrived in Shropshire with a point to prove.

He proved an instant hit at the New Bucks Head netting 26 times in all competitions in a run to the FA Trophy semi final as well as finishing just outside the play offs.

That was enough for Salop to come calling - as Udoh signed a two year deal at the club.

It is a well trodden path - but not many do it with the success that Udoh has done it with.

15 goals last season including a belter at Anfield - should have been followed up by a haul this season.