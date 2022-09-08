Chey Dunkley: Daniel Udoh has the right Shrewsbury attitude

Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town reacts after picking up injury (AMA)

The striker ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament in Town’s game with Bristol Rovers after chasing a ball from George Nurse into the channel.

But Dunkley believes the forward has a really good attitude, and this will help him during his rehabilitation.

“If anybody can get through that type of injury it’s Dan because he works so hard,” he said. “He will do everything asked of him. That is his character.

“And it’s good he’s around staff and players that really do care for him.

“He is a fan favourite as well, so I’m sure he got a lot of messages wishing him the best recovery possible.

“I know he will come back stronger.

“It’s minor setbacks and major comebacks for Dan, and I know we will get a real strong Dan Udoh when he comes back.”

Udoh scored 16 goals in all competitions last season and the forward became a vital part of Steve Cotterill’s team.

He tried to play on at the Memorial Stadium, but went down again shortly after and was replaced by Rekeil Pyke. It had been a frustrating start to the season for Udoh, who had missed their pre-season fixture against Cardiff and Salop’s opener at Morecambe due to an ankle issue.

And he was just starting to get back to full sharpness when he picked up the injury.

And Dunkley said Town’s players were devastated for the striker when they heard the news. He continued: “Everybody was gutted for him when we were told.

“What we have got here feels like a true family, so when one of our own gets hurt it really does hit us.

“I was just happy we managed to get a result at Forest Green because it was important for the group to have some good news off the back of Dan’s injury.

“All the lads have spoken to him.”

Meanwhile, Carl Winchester, who signed on a season-long loan from Sunderland, has said he is happy to be versatile at Shrewsbury Town.

The 29-year-old signed for Cotterill’s side on deadline day, and he made his debut at the weekend when he came on as a substitute in the second half.

The former Oldham and Cheltenham man is another member of Cotterill’s squad who is happy to play in a variety of positions.

He joins Taylor Moore, Luke Leahy, George Nurse, Shipley and Pyke on Town’s list of adaptable players.

He said: “I will play anywhere. I’m just happy as long as I am playing.

“If that’s midfield, sometimes at Sunderland I was playing right centre-back, right wing-back. I’m happy to do a job anywhere.