Steve Cotterill wants more of the same from Shrewsbury

Steve Cotterill the head coach / manager of Shrewsbury Town.

Shipley, who signed on three-year-deal from Coventry in the summer, made Town's first goal with a brilliant cross for Rekeil Pyke to slot home.

And he scored their second with a calm finish past Luke McGee – from Bayliss' pass – which was his first assist of the season.

Previously Cotterill had said he wanted to see more from the pair, and he got the reaction he desired at The New Lawn.

The boss was pleased with their contributions on Saturday – and he said now the challenge for them is to do it consistently.

"Pretty much what I wanted from them," he said about their performances at the weekend.

"I want to see it next week and the week after that.

"And the month after that.

"There will always be a challenge for them.

"They were really good, and I just think with the involvement that both of them had.

"The quality of them.

"We have just got to make sure they are always always on it.

"Not that there not, but there are other parts of the game that I want them to improve on.

"As is the case with all of them.