Jordan Shipley: Shrewsbury targeting points at the Meadow

Jordan Shipley of Shrewsbury Town reacts (AMA)

Salop have had a great start to the season on the road – going unbeaten in their first four away fixtures.

Town secured draws at Morecambe and Bristol Rovers and got three points at Wycombe and Forest Green.

But Salop have struggled for positive results at Montgomery Waters Meadow.

They lost their first home game to Accrington Stanley, albeit mainly due to the fact Tom Flanagan was given a controversial red card.

Town got a good point at home against Derby, putting in a resilient display, but they were outplayed a few days later when Ipswich visited and won 3-0.

They are still awaiting their first home league win of the season – and Shipley is hoping they can start picking up points at the Meadow.

He said: “Coming away from home, our form is really good.

“We have to pick up a few points at home now, and who knows what we can do this season.

“We have a really strong group here.

“I think we could be definitely right up there if we keep digging out results.

Town had a difficult August, coming up against three promotion contenders in the space of a week.

They are now set to take on Oxford this weekend at the Meadow, before hosting newly-promoted Exeter City three days later.

Town will also think they are in with a chance of a positive result when they come up against Port Vale, Cheltenham and bottom-of-the-table Burton Albion.

And Town boss Steve Cotterill wants his side to put performances together to enable Salop to get results both on their travels and at the Meadow.

“Three points are welcome wherever we get them,” Cotterill said when asked about their unbeaten start to the season on the road.

“Obviously, you want to do well in your home games.

“Sometimes you end up getting results at home, and then you don’t quite get them away.

“The key is trying to put it all together so you’re capable of getting them home and away.

“Which is what we want to try and do.

“But we have done okay on the road. The pleasing thing about doing okay on the road is all the supporters.