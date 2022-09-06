Steve Cotterill vows to support Daniel Udoh on long road to Shrewsbury recovery

Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town reacts injured.

The forward ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament during Salop’s game with Bristol Rovers at the Memorial Stadium.

Udoh pulled up after chasing a ball from George Nurse into the channel, and despite trying to carry on, he was forced off shortly after.

And last week the club confirmed the extent of the injury.

The 26-year-old, who had only just returned from an ankle problem which saw him miss part of pre-season and their trip to Morecambe, is now likely to be out for the remainder of Town’s League One season.

It is a huge blow to Cotterill, as the striker scored 13 goals in the league for Town last season.

And they acted quickly in the transfer market bringing in two forwards, Rob Street from Crystal Palace and Christian Saydee from Bournemouth, to replace him.

Cotterill says Udoh will get the support he needs from the club to help him during his recovery.

“Whether they have done their cruciate ligament or have a headache, everybody gets that support here,” the boss said when asked about Udoh’s injury setback.

“Obviously the lads are all gutted for Dan, and Dan himself is gutted.

“I think he’s starting to come to terms with it now.

“It sinks in a little bit more.

“He was a bit upset the other day about it, which is understandable.

“I think he had a few tears with it but didn’t we all.

“I did both of mine and probably cried when I did both of them because you know what’s ahead of you.

“There’s that period of limbo until he gets the operation done.

“The reason for that delay is because there’s usually quite a lot of fluid in the joint, so it needs to settle down else you’re risking infections.

“He’s in with the physios now having ice on his knee before he goes under the knife.”

The striker joined Salop from AFC Telford United and his contract is set to run out next summer, but the club do have an option to extend the deal if they wish.

He has scored 25 goals for Town in all competitions and last year became an integral part of Cotterill’s team.

And the boss said Udoh will be supporting the team from the sidelines.

“He is still a professional footballer, still with us, and he’ll be supporting the boys all the way from the touchline.

“Once he gets the operation done, that’s when he can start looking forward.

“It’s funny how it happens as Dan’s thighs are huge.

“He’s as strong as anything and does all the work in the gym.

“He’ll probably think ‘why’s that happened to me?’

“It was very similar to what happened to me years ago - a throw-in and you’re going one way, and checking another.

“When you do your cruciate, they pop.

“It’s an incredible blow for Dan and the club.

“I actually thought when he did it that he was going to be in trouble, really.