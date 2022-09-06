Notification Settings

Jordan Shipley's relief at first Shrewsbury goal

By Ollie Westbury

Jordan Shipley says it is a ‘relief’ to get his first goal and assist for Shrewsbury Town.

Jordan Shipley and Matthew Pennington of Shrewsbury Town react at full time (AMA)
The 24-year-old created Town’s opener and scored their second as Salop won 2-0 at Forest Green Rovers at the weekend.

Shipley was the first of nine additions made by Steve Cotterill in the summer.

He joined on a three-year deal from Coventry, with the club paying a fee for his services.

Until the weekend, other than a goal against Burnley in pre-season, the former Sky Blues man had not made a goal contribution in the league.

The midfielder was delighted with his return on Saturday, and he hopes to get more over the coming weeks.

He said: “It is a bit of a relief to get that first one.

“Hopefully, I can kick on and get a few more.

“I would not say a lot of pressure, but there is an expectation for me and a few others to come here and produce goals, or score goals.

“It was a nice feeling.”

Shipley linked-up well with fellow summer recruit Tom Bayliss, whose involvement for Town’s second was his first assist of the season too.

“It was a good ball by Nursey, and I saw Tom run off the back,” he continued.

“It was a little one-two, we have done that back in the day at Coventry.

“It was a good performance.

“First goal and first assist it has been a while coming.

“Every game I am going into I feel like I am going to get the chance to score.”

Shrewsbury Town FC
Football
Sport
Ollie Westbury

By Ollie Westbury

Sports Reporter

Sports reporter with the Express & Star and Shropshire Star. Covers Shrewsbury Town.

