Steve Cotterill happy with Shrewsbury additions

Carl Winchester, Rob Street and Christian Saydee of Shrewsbury Town.

The boss likes to work with a smaller squad, but in recent times, due to an injury backlog, it has been difficult for him to make changes during games.

But their deadlines day dealings meant that on Saturday Town could hand debuts to Christian Saydee, Rob Street and Carl Winchester - all players capable of making an impact.

And Cotterill said that over time he has been trying to upgrade the quality of the players they are bringing in - but stated that is not always easy and sometimes players have to go the other way.

"When people say I chose to have a smaller squad, I do," the boss said when asked about the benefit of strength in depth.

"But not quite as small as it has been.

"But what I have needed to try and do is to try and upgrade the quality if I can.

"And sometimes when you upgrade the quality it becomes more money.

"Last year was a really tough year in terms of going through with a small squad and selling a couple of players like Ollie Norburn or Nathanael Ogbeta.

"It just enables the chairman and the CEO who are brilliant by the way for me.

"Absolutely brilliant. I could not ask for two people in a football club to be any better.

"And what they can do is give me that extra little bit from the money we have made from the other games to try and get in the players.

"To be honest, when you look at the three deadline day signings you would be amazed at what we have got them through the door at.

"But I think hopefully they will do great for us."

Elliott Bennett travelled with the squad during their visit to The New Lawn.

And took part in the part in training with the team as they warmed up for the game.

The 33-year-old is still recovering from a minor ankle surgery he had during the summer.

And the boss confirmed the wingback is edging closer to a return to action.

He said: "Good timing for Elliott Bennett to be back involved again today.

"Maybe Monday or Tuesday next week we will see if he can come back into the fold.

"Hopefully, when two buses come along we will have Elliot back and Aiden not far away, which will be a really big help.

"For me and for the players who put a shift in every week that perhaps we do not have to flog them as much.