Slick Shrewsbury click into gear

Jordan Shipley of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-2.

Salop have defended resolutely all season, but at times struggled to score goals.

But at The New Lawn at the weekend, the quality in the final third came with it.

Cotterill’s men kept up their impressive unbeaten run on the road with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Forest Green Rovers.

And the goals showed glimpses of what Salop fans can expect to see this season from the likes of Jordan Shipley and Tom Bayliss.

A few weeks back, the boss had challenged the pair to show a little bit more in the final third.

And they obliged on Saturday.

Shipley put in a wonderful cross to the back post where Rekeil Pyke was waiting to tap home – to give Town the lead.

It was smart build-up featuring George Nurse and Ryan Bowman.

Town doubled their lead three minutes into the second half, a forward pass from Nurse and a great link-up between Bayliss and Shipley gave the latter the chance to finish – and he did, a good one too.

It felt like things were coming together for Cotterill.

In recent weeks Town’s squad has been threadbare, and it has been difficult for the boss to go to his bench.

However, the deadline day additions of Christian Saydee, Rob Street and Carl Winchester gave the boss options from the bench to give Salop reinforcements.

When the trio made their debuts in the second half, it gave Salop a lift and offered something for Rovers to think about.

Saydee looks strong and powerful and is likely to give defenders problems.

Street is tall, lean and versatile.

And Cotterill has the option of deploying him anywhere across the front line.

Winchester is a player whose record speaks for itself.

He made 40 appearances for Sunderland last season as they won promotion to the Championship.

The boss was happy with what they offered when he brought them on.

He said: “Carl Winchester showed a good turn of pace up the touchline, I think that might have shocked a few.

“It seemed as though our fans enjoyed it.

“Christian is a big old boy.

“If you get it into his feet you’re probably not going to get it off him.

“Maybe he might have to do a little bit more running to get up to speed – we will do that with him.

“I thought Rob Street, who went on and worked off that right side, was good.

“It was really good the impact the three subs have made.

“And the three boys that came off had done their stint as well.”

What was a surprise was Cotterill’s formation change.

As Town lined up to start the game, they had switched away from the usual 3-4-2-1 to a 4-2-3-1.

Cotterill had made this change in games before, but he had not started with a back four so far this season.

It was an attacking change, rewarded with Rekeil Pyke being further up the pitch to get on the scoresheet for his first league goal for Town – something he very much deserves with some impressive early season performances.

Common sense suggests when you lose a defender and replace them with a forward, you are likely to be more vulnerable at the back.

Town started the game well. But the hosts grew into it.

Midway through the first half, they were pushing hard to find an equaliser.

But Town defended well in their new shape, and other than one chance which needed Luke Leahy to be in the right place at the right time, they escaped without too many alarms.

The skipper was there to clear Kyle McAllister’s effort off the line when it looked destined for the back of the net.

Cotterill praised all of his back four after the match.

In particular, Chey Dunkley.

The defender is proving to be a good addition for Town.

He is aggressive, good in the air and you can tell he is a leader who is respected by his team-mates.

Elliott Bennett travelled with the squad to Gloucestershire. It was the first time he has been involved this year.

And it is a bonus for Salop he is now nearing a return to action.

The only real negatives for Town this week are the injuries to Daniel Udoh, who is likely to miss the rest of the season after tearing his ACL last week at Bristol Rovers.

And Julien Dacosta, who had an operation on a double hernia this week, is now set to be out for a month.