Forest Green 0 Shrewsbury Town 2 - Player Ratings

Jordan Shipley of Shrewsbury Town and Dominic Bernard of Forest Green Rovers (AMA)

Marko Marosi

The keeper was called into action a couple of times, making saves you would expect him to make.

Reliable 7

Matthew Pennington

Moved to right-back in the formation change, a steady showing for Pennington, he did not venture forward on too many occasions.

Versatile 6

Chey Dunkley

Switching to right centre-back in a back four did not impact Dunkley as the defender put in another good showing for Salop, dominating the aerial battle.

Physical 7

Tom Flanagan

A good performance by Flanagan who was in the wars. He overcame a knock to his hip and a clash of heads to contribute to Town’s clean sheet.

Competitive 7

George Nurse

The defender is very comfortable in possession. He linked up well with Shipley and Bowman for the opener.

Composed 7

Luke Leahy

The skipper is always at the heart of Salop’s pressing and he sets a great example with how he puts himself about. He seems to be revelling as the leader.

Essential 7

Taylor Moore

We are seven games into the season, Moore is adjusting to life further up the pitch, he was good last week but did not use the ball as well Saturday.

Adapting 6

Jordan Shipley

Set up the first with a brilliant cross and scored the second with a calm finish. The midfielder will want more weeks like this.

Quality 8

Tom Bayliss

Great link-up with Shipley for the second goal, looked to get on the ball and drive forward.

Creator 6

Rekeil Pyke

He was in the right place at the right time to get his first Town goal. Almost doubled the lead shortly after, showing good strength.

Threatening 7

Ryan Bowman

Recalled to the starting XI by Cotterill after his goal last week. Put in a good shift for the team.

Hardworking 6

SUBSTITUTES