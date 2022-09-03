Wolves chasing free agent centre-back signing amid Jason Denayer interest

Belgium's Jason Denayer (left) and Ireland's Callum Robinson battle for the ball (PA)

Following Willy Boly’s departure for Nottingham Forest, Wolves had lined up Craig Dawson as a late transfer swoop.

West Ham pulled the plug on that deal on the final day after failing to get a replacement, and Wolves then had to cancel Yerson Mosquera’s loan plans and keep him with the club.

Wolves had previously offered Belgium international Jason Denayer a three-year contract, but the deal for the free agent was not completed during the transfer window.

However, as Wolves will have space left in their 25-man Premier League registered squad, they will be able to sign Denayer at any time.

The Express & Star understands that Wolves still hold a heavy interest in signing him and head coach Bruno Lage confirmed his admiration for the player and did not rule out bringing him in.

“Lets see what happens in the next days,” Lage said.

“I know him very well. I played against him in the Champions League. We are talking about a player who can play in the Champions League and play for his national team.

“I have a good opinion of him. We’ll find the best solution and best deal for the club.

“So lets see what could happen. I am happy with Collins, Max, Toti and Yerson, but I think there is a gap between the two that are playing and the two that are not playing at the moment.

“If we have a chance to bring one experienced player to replace Boly, it would be better. Then the others have time to continue to work and improve, because they can be very important for the club in the future.”

Meanwhile, Lage has admitted that he would have liked to keep Leander Dendoncker. The midfielder made a £13million deadline day switch to Villa, as Wolves replaced him with Boubacar Traore.

“I will not change anything about Leander,” Lage said. “He was important for me and the club last year and it was a pleasure working with him. He had a proposal and thought it was the right time to move.