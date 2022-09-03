Steve Cotterill praises Shrewsbury's work in both boxes after win at Forest Green

Steve Cotteril (AMA)

Shrewsbury unbeaten start to the season on the road continued as they won 2-0 at The New Lawn thanks to a goal in each half.

Rekeil Pyke gave Town the lead in the 10th minute scoring his first league goal for Town.

And they doubled their lead three minutes into the second period after Jordan Shipley slotted past Luke McGee after great link-up play between him and Tom Bayliss.

Cotterill was very pleased with the goals his side scored - and their work in both boxes.

"We managed to score a couple of absolute quality goals," said the boss.

"Great goals. That is the bit of quality that hopefully, we have brought in that we can see a little bit more of.

"We have got to do the hard stuff as well.

"I am not surprised with the quality of the goals, but we have got to be a little bit more industrious for me.

"That seems funny going back to that as we have been short on the quality.

"But we have got to be able to do both.

"I am really really pleased for Rekeil.

"Before we went out, we said with Jordan being higher up the pitch there is a chance he could put a ball across and make sure you are there to tap it in.

"Jordan has had a big game today and had a big factor on the result."

Town managed the game well in the final 15 minutes not allowing the home side to get back into the game.

And the Salop boss was pleased with the work his side did defensively.

He said: "I always like clean sheets.

"I thought the back four today were excellent.

"And Chey Dunkley out of all of them was outstanding.

"We did both today which is why we have ended up scoring two really good goals and scoring a clean sheet."

Meanwhile, the boss confirmed after the game that wing back Dacosta is set to be out for a month.