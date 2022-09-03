Forest Green 0-2 Shrewsbury Town - Report

Rekeil Pyke of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-1 (AMA)

Town came racing out of the blocks and took the lead when Rekeil Pyke tapped in at the back post after great build-up play.

They did the same in the second half when they scored another great goal, Shipley this time the scorer in the 48th minute.

Rovers did have chances of their own, Leahy clearing off the line in the first half and Bryan Fiabema missing a heading from five yards out in the second.

Shrews gave debuts to all three of their deadline day recruits in the second period who all contributed.

But Town managed the game well, and it ended up being a fairly comfortable win.

Chey Dunkley of Shrewsbury Town and Josh March of Forest Green Rovers (AMA)

Shrewsbury were very busy on transfer deadline day bringing in three players on season long-loans.

But none of the new recruits made Steve Cotterill's starting eleven at The New Lawn.

What it did mean, is the Town boss has options to go to on the bench should he need them.

Julien Dacosta was also missing from the match-day squad.

And the boss sprung a surprise when he went away from Town's usual back three going to a flat back four.

Town had Marko Marosi behind Tom Flanagan, Matthew Pennington, Chey Dunkley and George Nurse.

Taylor Moore partnered Luke Leahy again in a midfield two after the boss said the midfielder had his best game in a Town shirt last weekend at Bristol Rovers.

Tom Bayliss, Jordan Shipley and Rekeil Pyke played behind last week's goal scorer Ryan Bowman who returned to the starting eleven.

Town started the game brightly, having a few early corners and putting the home side under pressure.

Jordan Shipley of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 0-2 (AMA)

At the other end, Rovers had their first glimpse when Little crossed the ball harmlessly onto the roof of Marosi's net.

But Town took the lead in the 10th minute with Pyke's first league goal for the club.

And it was a great team goal. Neat passing between Bowman and Nurse gave Shipley the chance to cross. He put in a brilliant ball across the face of the goal, and Pyke was there to turn it home.

Moments later, Town nearly doubled their lead with that man Pyke again.

He out-muscled the defender and went through on goal, but he tried to take it around McGee, and the keeper made the block the chance was gone.

Rovers started to come into the game more, and they had a brilliant opportunity to equalise.

But thankfully for Town, Luke Leahy was there to clear Kyle McAllister's effort off the line when it looked destined for the back of the net.

Forest Green probed the Town goal, and Shrews gave the ball away a little too often during the first period.

Rekeil Pyke of Shrewsbury Town and Dominic Bernard of Forest Green Rovers (AMA)

There were nine minutes of added time at the end of the first half after the game had lots of stoppages for injuries.

And during that time, Regan Hendry forced a smart save out of Marosi after he shot from the edge of the box.

Town started the second half the same way they started the first - quickly.

And they doubled their lead straight after the resumption.

It was fantastic interplay between Bayliss and Shipley meant the latter was through on goal.

He calmly slotted the ball past McGee, another Town player to score their first for the club.

Peart-Harris stung the palms of Marosi from 30 yards, but the keeper made a smart stop.

Tom Bayliss of Shrewsbury Town and Myles Peart-Harris of Forest Green Rovers (AMA)

And in the 65th minute, Town gave debuts to two of their deadline day recruits with Christian Saydee and Rob Street coming into the game.

With 15 minutes to go, Town were given a huge let-off when Fiabema missed a header from five yards out.

It was a glorious chance for Rovers to get one back.

Cotterill gave another Salop debut when Carl Winchester came on for Bayliss.

And the boss will be pleased with how his side managed the closing stages.

They restricted Forest Green to very little in the last 15 minutes, much to the dismay of the home fans.

Teams

Town (4-2-3-1): Marosi, Pennington, Dunkley, Flanagan, Moore, Leahy, Nurse, Pyke (Street 65mins), Bayliss (Winchester 75mins), Shipley, Bowman (Saydee 65mins).

Subs: Burgoyne, Bloxham, Caton, Winchester, Street, Saydee, Barlow.

Forest Green Rovers; (3-4-2-1) McGee, O'Keefe, Bernard, Casey, Stevenson (Marques 19mins), Hendry (Davis 62), Little, Moore-Taylor, McAllister, Peart-Harris, March (Fiabema 62mins).