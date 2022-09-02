Forest Green vs Shrewsbury - Match preview

Crystal Palace's Rob Street holds off the challenge from Ipswich Town's Toto Nsiala during the pre-season friendly match at Portman Road, Ipswich. Picture date: Saturday July 24, 2021..

Steve Cotterill had a very busy end to the transfer window, making three signings before the window slammed shut at 11pm on Thursday. Rob Street and Christian Saydee are both players who have joined Town from Premier League clubs, and they were much-needed reinforcements for Salop.

They currently have injuries to Aiden O’Brien and Daniel Udoh.

O’Brien has only featured for Town once, in their EFL curtain-raiser away at Morecambe, and the 28-year-old is set to be out for six weeks.

Whereas the severity of Udoh’s injury is not yet known so the incomings to give Cotterill extra squad depth if it is a long-term injury, in the worst-case scenario.

Town will be looking to continue their unbeaten start away from home, after winning at Wycombe and securing draws at Morecambe and last week at Bristol Rovers, but they will also want to get that second win under their belts sooner rather than later.

Midfielder Carl Winchester has also joined from Sunderland.

Cotterill’s men have put in some steady showings so far this season.

And only against Ipswich have they been truly outplayed.

Albeit by one of the best sides in the division, who will be hoping to secure automatic promotion under the leadership of Kieran McKenna.

Town have had a very busy schedule in recent times, playing every Saturday and Tuesday since the beginning of August.

But this week, Cotterill decided to rest his senior plays and give the club’s youth an opportunity.

And 12 young players made their competitive first-team debut in the Papa John’s Trophy game against Wolves Under-21s – where they put in a stubborn defensive display.

And Travis Hernes scored a brilliant goal in front of the home fans.

It was a special night for the club’s academy to see that many youngsters play at the Meadow.

So the boss will be hoping his players are refreshed from no midweek fixture and ready to hit the ground running tomorrow at The New Lawn.

Similar to Bristol Rovers, this week’s opposition were also promoted from League Two last campaign, after clinching the title on a dramatic final day of the season.

But Forest Green have had a tough few weeks. They have lost their last two league games – 3-0 against Plymouth and a 5-0 hammering away to Darren Moore’s Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

They are below Shrewsbury in the League One table, but it is still early days.